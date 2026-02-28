Gold whipsaws on Middle East flare-up; YLG suspends bullion trades

YLG announced a temporary suspension of online gold buying-selling and all types of gold bars. It will reopen services again on Monday, March 2, 2026, from 10.00am onwards, due to high volatility from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East returning again.

Geopolitical conditions in the Middle East have tightened again in another round after retaliatory attacks between Israel and Iran, raising concerns about regional stability and shaking the global investment atmosphere, especially the gold market, which is seen as a place to park money in times of crisis.

This caused prices to become violently volatile, during a period when overseas markets are closed and there is no clear reference price framework.

Most recently, YLG Bullion International Co., Ltd. (YLG) disclosed that due to the conflict situation and the start of attacks between Israel and Iran, gold prices have high volatility.

And during the weekend holiday when overseas gold trading markets are closed, there is no clear reference price.

Therefore, the company is temporarily suspending services for online gold buying-selling and all types of gold bars, and will open services again on Monday, March 2, 2026, from 10.00am onwards.