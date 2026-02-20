Trump warns Iran of 'bad things' if no deal made, sets deadline of 10-15 days

Speaking as the United States carries out a major military buildup in the Middle East that has heightened fears of a wider conflict, Trump said talks aimed at ending the standoff were going well but insisted Iran must deliver a “meaningful” deal.

He made the remarks at the first meeting of his Board of Peace in Washington, repeating that “otherwise bad things happen”.

Trump also referred to US airstrikes carried out in June, saying Iran’s nuclear potential had been “decimated”, and added that the United States “may have to take it a step further or we may not”.

“You’ll be finding out over the next probably 10 days,” he said.

Later, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he suggested “10, 15 days, pretty much maximum” would be enough time, while declining to offer further specifics beyond repeating his warning and saying Iran would have to make a deal “one way or another”.

In a letter addressed to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Tehran said it did not seek to start any war, but warned that “in the event that it is subjected to military aggression, Iran will respond decisively and proportionately” in exercising its right of self-defence.

The letter said “all bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets”, adding that “the United States would bear full and direct responsibility for any unpredictable and uncontrolled consequences”.