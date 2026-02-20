Trump warns Iran of 'bad things' if no deal made, sets deadline of 10-15 days

Speaking as the United States carries out a major military buildup in the Middle East that has heightened fears of a wider conflict, Trump said talks aimed at ending the standoff were going well but insisted Iran must deliver a “meaningful” deal.
He made the remarks at the first meeting of his Board of Peace in Washington, repeating that “otherwise bad things happen”.
Trump also referred to US airstrikes carried out in June, saying Iran’s nuclear potential had been “decimated”, and added that the United States “may have to take it a step further or we may not”.
“You’ll be finding out over the next probably 10 days,” he said.
Later, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he suggested “10, 15 days, pretty much maximum” would be enough time, while declining to offer further specifics beyond repeating his warning and saying Iran would have to make a deal “one way or another”.
In a letter addressed to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Tehran said it did not seek to start any war, but warned that “in the event that it is subjected to military aggression, Iran will respond decisively and proportionately” in exercising its right of self-defence.
The letter said “all bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets”, adding that “the United States would bear full and direct responsibility for any unpredictable and uncontrolled consequences”.
Trump’s renewed threats to bomb Iran, with the two sides still far apart in negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme, have helped lift oil prices.
On Thursday, a Russian corvette warship joined planned Iranian naval drills in the Gulf of Oman, a key sea route for global energy flows.
Iranian and US.negotiators met on Tuesday, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said they had agreed on “guiding principles”.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday that differences remained on some issues.
Trump said “good talks are being had”, while a senior US official said Iran would submit a written proposal addressing US concerns.
Trump urged Tehran to join the United States on what he called the “path to peace”, saying Iran “can’t have a nuclear weapon” and that “you can’t have peace in the Middle East if they have a nuclear weapon”.
Iran has resisted making major concessions on its nuclear programme, while saying it is intended for peaceful purposes.
The United States and Israel have previously accused Tehran of pursuing a nuclear bomb.
Trump’s latest saber-rattling came during a lengthy, wide-ranging speech in which he portrayed himself as a man of peace while hosting world leaders for the launch of his Board of Peace.
He proposed the body in September when he announced his plan to end Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, later broadening its remit to address conflicts worldwide, a move that led many key Western allies to stay away.
Earlier on Thursday, Russia warned of an “unprecedented escalation of tension” around Iran and called for restraint as the US military buildup continues, which a senior American official said should be completed by mid-March.
Trump has deployed aircraft carriers, warships and jets to the region, raising the prospect of another strike against the Islamic Republic.
The United States and Israel bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities and some military sites last June, and the senior US official said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is due to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 28 to discuss Iran.
Washington is pressing Iran to fully abandon uranium enrichment, which can produce fuel for civilian nuclear power but can also generate material for a warhead.
The United States and its ally Israel also want Iran to give up long-range ballistic missiles, end support for groups across the Middle East, and stop using force to suppress internal protests.
Iran says it will not negotiate beyond the nuclear file and has called attempts to curb its missile arsenal a red line.
Satellite images have tracked Iranian efforts since last summer to repair and reinforce sites, showing activity at both nuclear and missile locations, as well as preparations at US bases across the Middle East over the past month.
Iran’s joint exercise with Russia took place days into a longer series of Iranian naval drills in the Gulf of Oman, with Iranian state television showing special forces units deployed by helicopter and ship.
Reflecting rising concern over the escalating tensions, Poland on Thursday became the latest European country to urge its citizens to leave Iran, with Prime Minister Donald Tusk warning that Poles may have only hours to evacuate.
Trump began again threatening strikes on Iran in January, as Iranian authorities crushed widespread protests with deadly violence that left thousands dead across the country.
Reuters