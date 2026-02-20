Japanese firms in Thailand see post-election stability boosting investment

A survey of executives at Japanese companies in Thailand points to positive confidence in the country’s political direction after the election, even though the certification process and government formation will still take time.

Most investors believe clearer stability will be a key tailwind for the next phase of economic recovery.

Amid Thailand’s political climate, with the formation of a new government still awaiting clarity, Japanese investors, Thailand’s largest foreign investor group, continue to show confidence in stability in the period ahead.

Kalin Sarasin, President of the Thai-Japanese Association, told “Thansettakij” that, based on conversations with most Japanese operators, they are pleased to see major parties joining the government and believe this administration will be more stable than the previous one, even if the timeline for forming the government is not being rushed.

Japanese investors understand Thailand’s political context well and see that forming a government may take time, but it has not caused alarm.

They believe Thailand will keep moving forward and remain on track, while expecting political clarity to help strengthen the investment climate in the second half of the year.