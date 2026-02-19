Embassy of Canada in Thailand celebrates 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations

The Embassy of Canada to Thailand, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, hosted a reception on Wednesday (February 18) to commemorate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The event, held at the Vithes Samosorn Ballroom at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was an occasion to celebrate the enduring friendship between Canada and Thailand while reaffirming both nations’ commitment to deepening their economic, security, and cultural ties.
During the reception, the new 65th anniversary logo was unveiled, selected through a nationwide design competition. The winning design, created by Mr. Karakot Chaiyon, features an elephant and a maple leaf, symbolizing the national identities of Thailand and Canada. The artwork reflects the strong and harmonious relationship that has shaped the bilateral partnership over more than six decades.
Guests were treated to a vibrant array of performances, including a traditional Khon dance and a contemporary dance set to baroque music, performed by Canadian artist Benjamin Tardif. These performances underscored the rich cultural exchange between the two nations.
The event was co-presided over by H.E. Mr. Sarun Charoensuwan, Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and H.E. Ms. Ping Kitnikone, Ambassador of Canada to Thailand. In his remarks, H.E. Mr. Sarun Charoensuwan expressed condolences for the tragic incident in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, on 10 February 2026. He highlighted the long-standing and constructive relations between Thailand and Canada since the establishment of diplomatic ties on November 8, 1961, and underscored the expansion of cooperation across political, security, trade, investment, education, science, and technology sectors.
Ambassador Ping Kitnikone emphasized the importance of the milestone, saying, “We celebrate a partnership rooted in friendship, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to regional stability. At a time of complex global challenges, our cooperation—whether on economic resilience, inclusive growth, or security—continues to benefit both our nations.”
The 65th anniversary will be marked by a series of cultural, economic, and educational events aimed at showcasing the breadth of Canada-Thailand cooperation. These activities will further deepen the relationship between the two nations and continue to strengthen their shared goals.