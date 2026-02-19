Embassy of Canada in Thailand celebrates 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Statements of Friendship and Cooperation

The event was co-presided over by H.E. Mr. Sarun Charoensuwan, Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and H.E. Ms. Ping Kitnikone, Ambassador of Canada to Thailand. In his remarks, H.E. Mr. Sarun Charoensuwan expressed condolences for the tragic incident in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, on 10 February 2026. He highlighted the long-standing and constructive relations between Thailand and Canada since the establishment of diplomatic ties on November 8, 1961, and underscored the expansion of cooperation across political, security, trade, investment, education, science, and technology sectors.

Strengthening Mutual Understanding Through People-to-People Ties

Ambassador Ping Kitnikone emphasized the importance of the milestone, saying, “We celebrate a partnership rooted in friendship, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to regional stability. At a time of complex global challenges, our cooperation—whether on economic resilience, inclusive growth, or security—continues to benefit both our nations.”

A Year of Celebration and Cooperation

The 65th anniversary will be marked by a series of cultural, economic, and educational events aimed at showcasing the breadth of Canada-Thailand cooperation. These activities will further deepen the relationship between the two nations and continue to strengthen their shared goals.