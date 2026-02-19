Chulalongkorn University Secures Landmark Certification for Advanced Cell Therapy Research

The Thai FDA grants first-ever GMDP certification to Chula Medicine, benchmarking the nation’s cell therapy research against international standards.

The Ministry of Public Health has officially designated the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University as the nation’s first certified site for the production and distribution of cell therapy research drugs.

The certification, awarded on 19 February 2026, marks a pivotal moment in Thailand’s strategy to establish itself as a global life sciences hub.

It confirms that the university’s Center of Excellence in Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) now operates in full alignment with the Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S)—the international benchmark for medicinal manufacturing.