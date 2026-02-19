2nd Army reports wildfire situation in 8 border areas, originating from Cambodia

On February 19, 2026, the 2nd Army Region reported the ongoing wildfire situation along the Thailand-Cambodia border, with eight areas under surveillance. While smoke and fire from Cambodia have been observed near the border, the situation remains under control.

In Ubon Ratchathani, the situation is normal in the Chong Bok area, while in Chong An Ma, wildfires have been detected approximately 1 km from the border, south of the Hill 500 in Cambodia.

In Sisaket, areas like Phamo I Daeng–Huai Tamaria, Phumakheua–Chong Doen Ao, and Chong Sangam in Phusing remain unaffected. However, several hot spots near the border in Cambodia were found, including southern Sam Ta, 2.8 km from the border, and southeast of Prasat Don Tuan, 1.7 km away. Other hotspots were detected near Chong Tab U and Chong Krapal Krabai, both about 800 meters from the border.

In Surin, wildfires near the border were reported at Chong Khla Kamum, 700 meters from the Thai border, and at Khana, 1.5 km away. Fires were also detected southeast of Prasat Takwai, 5 km from Thailand.

In Buriram, the situation at Chong Sai Takhu remains normal.

Security and local agencies are closely monitoring the situation and cooperating with border authorities to prevent the fire from spreading into Thai territory. No impact on Thai communities has been reported so far.