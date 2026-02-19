Myanmar, Thailand hold bilateral talks in Phuket, pledge stronger cooperation on border security and transnational crime

The meeting was led by Myanmar’s Union Minister for Foreign Affairs, Than Swe, and Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, in Phuket.
According to a statement from Myanmar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides held frank and cordial discussions aimed at further strengthening the existing friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
They exchanged views on expanding collaboration in trade, investment, education, and public health, as well as addressing issues concerning Myanmar migrant workers in Thailand and promoting greater people-to-people contacts.
The ministers also discussed stepping up joint efforts to maintain security and stability along the shared border.
Key topics included cooperation in combating illegal cross-border trade, online scams, human trafficking, and drug trafficking, as well as other transnational crimes.
In addition, both sides explored ways to enhance closer cooperation at the regional and international levels.
Following the meeting, the Myanmar delegation attended a working dinner hosted by the Thai foreign minister.