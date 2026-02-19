Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Handed Life Sentence for Rebellion



The Seoul Central District Court finds 65-year-old former leader guilty of leading a violent insurrection to suppress parliament in December 2024.

South Korea’s former president, Yoon Suk Yeol, has been sentenced to life in prison following a landmark conviction for insurrection over his abortive attempt to impose military rule.

On Thursday, the Seoul Central District Court found the 65-year-old guilty of leading a rebellion in a failed bid to subvert the nation's democratic institutions.

The court ruled that Yoon was responsible for the violent suppression of parliamentary functions and for ordering the military to detain key political figures, including the then-leader of the opposition.

The December Crisis

The charges stem from the dramatic events of December 2024, when Yoon stunned the world by declaring martial law. The decree was short-lived, overturned by parliament within hours and followed by his impeachment just 11 days later.

The court noted that the attempt plunged the country into its deepest political crisis in decades, threatening the very foundations of the South Korean state.

