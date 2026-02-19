Hokkaido Café opens flagship store in Thonglor, marking new landmark with global partnerships

Hokkaido Café has made waves in the F&B industry with the grand opening of its first flagship store in the heart of Thonglor 10, a prime location in central Bangkok. With the concept of “Hokkaido Café Experience,” the store combines the spirit of Hokkaido, known for its premium dairy products, and the expertise of Segafredo, a world-leading coffee brand from Italy. This marks a significant step for Prachak Tangkaravakoon in expanding his business into the food and beverage industry, with a grand opening event on Valentine’s Day, where General Surayud Chulanont, President of the Privy Council of Thailand, honoured the occasion as the ceremony’s president. Joining the celebration were Chitravadee Chulanont, Governor of Bangkok Chadchart Sittipunt, and many esteemed guests.
Prachak Tangkaravakoon, Founder and Chairman of Hokkaido Shokupan Co., Ltd., shared that his inspiration for the business stemmed from his admiration for the quality of Japanese dairy products, particularly milk and yogurt. This led to the creation of Hokkaido Café, which combines modern production techniques with a focus on high-quality ingredients to maintain freshness and authentic flavours straight from Japan. Some of the signature offerings include Shokupan (Japanese-style pound bread), a soft and uniquely tender loaf; Croissant Loaf, with a perfect combination of crispy outside and soft inside, paired with various dipping cream cheeses; Croissant Cup, filled with a special cream made with Hokkaido milk; Shio Pan, a signature Japanese-style salted bread; Melon Pan, soft bread with a crunchy cookie exterior, filled with cream in various flavours including melon, strawberry, peach, Thai tea, chocolate, green tea, and coffee; Nama Donut, a Japanese-style donut with a soft, chewy texture, filled with fresh cream; and premium dairy products like Sapporo Soft Serve Ice Cream, fresh milk, yogurt, and condensed milk. The café places emphasis on sourcing the best ingredients to promote healthy living from a young age.
Looking to the future, Hokkaido Café plans to expand its offerings with new products, including the “Hokkaido 3 in 1,” and will also expand through a franchise system. The brand aims to introduce its products into modern trade and leading convenience stores, making high-quality items accessible to a broader consumer base.
In addition to the café’s emphasis on dairy, yogurt, and Japanese-style bread, the special collaboration with Segafredo brings world-class Italian coffee artistry to enhance the overall dining experience. The partnership elevates the flavours and provides customers with a memorable experience every time they visit.
The official store opening on February 14, 2026, coinciding with Valentine's Day, reflects the brand’s essence—built on love, connection, and the desire to create a space of happiness, good health from childhood, and meaningful experiences for consumers of all ages.
The event was honoured by General Surayud Chulanont, President of the Privy Council of Thailand, who presided over the ceremony, alongside Chitravadee Chulanont. They were warmly welcomed by Mrs. La-or Tangkaravakoon, with notable attendees including Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Chitti Tangsitpakdee, President of the Gold Traders Association, Sinchai Ngamwongmas, Vice President of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Chim Chinviriyakul, Chairman of the Tio Chew Association of Thailand, Worawit and Patchara Weerabovornpong, Kittipong and Yuwadee Terattanachai, Saowanee Aksaranuwat, Somporn Juangroongruangkit, Wipada Thammawaranukup, Nongyao Towachirikul, Jiranuch Leuangamornlert, and many other esteemed guests who joined in congratulating the occasion.
The first Hokkaido Café, located in the prime area of Thonglor, serves as a model for customer experience, operational standards, and management. This marks an important turning point for the Tangkaravakoon Group as they lay the foundation for a clearly defined future growth path in the food and beverage industry. The café is open daily from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Follow the latest news and promotions on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok @HokkaidoCafe.
Looking ahead, Hokkaido Café aims to expand its franchise business across Thailand, with plans to extend into Southeast Asia, reinforcing its role as a Thai brand ready for regional growth based on high-quality standards and the Hokkaido experience.
“I want to promote high-quality milk for healthy living and optimal growth. With the technology and know-how we possess, I am confident that Hokkaido Café will be a new choice for health-conscious people,” said Mr. Prachak in closing remarks.