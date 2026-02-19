Hokkaido Café opens flagship store in Thonglor, marking new landmark with global partnerships

Looking to the future, Hokkaido Café plans to expand its offerings with new products, including the “Hokkaido 3 in 1,” and will also expand through a franchise system. The brand aims to introduce its products into modern trade and leading convenience stores, making high-quality items accessible to a broader consumer base.

In addition to the café’s emphasis on dairy, yogurt, and Japanese-style bread, the special collaboration with Segafredo brings world-class Italian coffee artistry to enhance the overall dining experience. The partnership elevates the flavours and provides customers with a memorable experience every time they visit.

The official store opening on February 14, 2026, coinciding with Valentine's Day, reflects the brand’s essence—built on love, connection, and the desire to create a space of happiness, good health from childhood, and meaningful experiences for consumers of all ages.

The event was honoured by General Surayud Chulanont, President of the Privy Council of Thailand, who presided over the ceremony, alongside Chitravadee Chulanont. They were warmly welcomed by Mrs. La-or Tangkaravakoon, with notable attendees including Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Chitti Tangsitpakdee, President of the Gold Traders Association, Sinchai Ngamwongmas, Vice President of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Chim Chinviriyakul, Chairman of the Tio Chew Association of Thailand, Worawit and Patchara Weerabovornpong, Kittipong and Yuwadee Terattanachai, Saowanee Aksaranuwat, Somporn Juangroongruangkit, Wipada Thammawaranukup, Nongyao Towachirikul, Jiranuch Leuangamornlert, and many other esteemed guests who joined in congratulating the occasion.

The first Hokkaido Café, located in the prime area of Thonglor, serves as a model for customer experience, operational standards, and management. This marks an important turning point for the Tangkaravakoon Group as they lay the foundation for a clearly defined future growth path in the food and beverage industry. The café is open daily from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Follow the latest news and promotions on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok @HokkaidoCafe.

Looking ahead, Hokkaido Café aims to expand its franchise business across Thailand, with plans to extend into Southeast Asia, reinforcing its role as a Thai brand ready for regional growth based on high-quality standards and the Hokkaido experience.

“I want to promote high-quality milk for healthy living and optimal growth. With the technology and know-how we possess, I am confident that Hokkaido Café will be a new choice for health-conscious people,” said Mr. Prachak in closing remarks.