One Bangkok welcomes SMBC as key tenant, solidifying its position as a premier business destination

SMBC is the Japanese financial institution with the longest operational history in Thailand from 1952. It continues to reinforce its vital role in strengthening Japanese-Thai economic relations and supporting both local and Japanese businesses, whilst demonstrating leadership in advancing the Thai economy and driving sustainable growth in alignment with the nation’s “Thailand 4.0” initiative. The initiative aims to transform the economy through advanced technology, innovation, and sustainability across industries.

Mr. Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Property Limited, the developer of One Bangkok, expressed, "SMBC’s decision to relocate to One Bangkok marks a pivotal moment for the district as the ecosystem matures, affirming our role as the destination of choice for leading global enterprises. It is a clear endorsement of One Bangkok’s commitment to world-class standards, sustainability, and empowering occupant well-being. More importantly, it reflects a shared long-term view between our organisations to grow together and jointly shape the future of the workplace.”

Complementing this perspective, Mr. Yoshihiro Hyakutome, Deputy President Executive Officer, Co-Head of Global Banking Unit, SMBC Group, stated, “From our new home at One Bangkok, we will continue to support Thailand’s economic development and provide solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses and communities. We believe this modern, dynamic workspace will continue to inspire our employees, attract top talent, and reinforce our long-term commitment to excellence.”