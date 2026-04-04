SMEs urged to seize China–ASEAN boom through e-commerce

As trade tensions with Europe and the United States have intensified in recent years, China has increasingly shifted its focus towards emerging markets. ASEAN countries such as Thailand and Vietnam have become key destinations, helping offset declines in exports to the US.

In 2025, China’s trade with Belt and Road Initiative countries reached 23.6 trillion yuan, up 6.3%, outpacing overall foreign trade growth by 2.5 percentage points. Trade with ASEAN grew by 8%, with Thailand and Vietnam recording strong double-digit growth of 15.1% and 14.3% respectively.

In terms of product structure, cross-border e-commerce exports remain dominated by consumer goods. In 2025, the top categories were apparel, footwear and accessories (32%), followed by digital and electronic devices (28%), and furniture and home-related products (18%). Consumer goods accounted for as much as 97.8% of total exports, highlighting their continued importance in global expansion strategies.

At the same time, China is pushing into higher-value exports. High-tech product exports reached 5.25 trillion yuan in 2025, up 13.2% year on year. Growth has been driven in part by environmentally friendly products such as electric vehicles, lithium batteries and solar energy equipment, reflecting a broader shift towards greener and higher-end manufacturing.

The cross-border e-commerce ecosystem now spans the entire value chain, from upstream manufacturing by global brands such as SHEIN and Anker Innovations, to midstream logistics and payment providers like Cainiao Network and Lianlian Pay, and downstream platforms including Amazon, AliExpress and TikTok Shop. Business models range from B2B and B2C to C2C, supported by payment systems such as PayPal and Visa that enable seamless global transactions.

The DITP’s Xiamen office noted that cross-border e-commerce offers Thai businesses a practical way to enter international markets more quickly and at lower risk. It allows SMEs to test demand, understand consumer behaviour and refine products before committing to larger-scale investment.

However, it also warned that businesses must pay close attention to regulatory requirements, including trademark registration and compliance with international trade rules, to reduce long-term risks.

Thai entrepreneurs interested in expanding through cross-border e-commerce are also encouraged to attend the International Conference on E-commerce and Internet Engineering (ICEIE), which will be held from June 8 to 10, 2026, at the Xiamen International Convention and Exhibition Center. The event will showcase new technologies and innovations in digital payments, logistics and online marketing, offering insights into the evolving landscape of global digital trade.