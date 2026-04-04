SMEs urged to seize China–ASEAN boom through e-commerce

China–ASEAN trade is continuing to expand, with total trade value rising by 8% year on year, reinforcing the region’s growing role as a key bridge to global markets in the digital economy era. Against this backdrop, Thai small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are being encouraged to accelerate their adoption of cross-border e-commerce as a strategic route to international expansion.
According to a report published on the website of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), citing its overseas office in Xiamen, cross-border e-commerce has become a core trade model in the digital economy. It relies on online platforms to facilitate transactions, payments and logistics across borders, enabling businesses to reach global consumers more efficiently.
China has remained ASEAN’s largest trading partner for 17 consecutive years, while ASEAN has also been China’s top trading partner for six straight years. The steady growth highlights the increasing importance of ASEAN markets, including Thailand, as China adapts its export structure amid changing global trade conditions.
Data from the World Trade Organization shows that China accounted for around 14.3% of global exports in 2025, maintaining its position as the world’s leading exporter for the 16th consecutive year. Meanwhile, China’s total import and export value has continued to rise annually between 2019 and 2025, underlining the strength of its trade base.
The cross-border e-commerce sector has also expanded rapidly. In 2024, China’s cross-border e-commerce trade reached 2.63 trillion yuan (approximately 13.15 trillion baht), growing 10.5% year on year. In 2025, the value rose further to 2.75 trillion yuan (around 13.75 trillion baht), although growth slowed to 4.6%, suggesting a moderation influenced by global economic conditions and policy shifts.
China now has more than 180,000 cross-border e-commerce operators, over 1,600 registered industrial parks and 181 comprehensive pilot zones nationwide. These ecosystems span major regions including Shanghai and Hangzhou in the east, Wuhan and Hunan in central China, Chongqing and Chengdu in the west, and Liaoning and Jilin in the northeast, creating an integrated and resilient supply chain network.
As trade tensions with Europe and the United States have intensified in recent years, China has increasingly shifted its focus towards emerging markets. ASEAN countries such as Thailand and Vietnam have become key destinations, helping offset declines in exports to the US.
In 2025, China’s trade with Belt and Road Initiative countries reached 23.6 trillion yuan, up 6.3%, outpacing overall foreign trade growth by 2.5 percentage points. Trade with ASEAN grew by 8%, with Thailand and Vietnam recording strong double-digit growth of 15.1% and 14.3% respectively.
In terms of product structure, cross-border e-commerce exports remain dominated by consumer goods. In 2025, the top categories were apparel, footwear and accessories (32%), followed by digital and electronic devices (28%), and furniture and home-related products (18%). Consumer goods accounted for as much as 97.8% of total exports, highlighting their continued importance in global expansion strategies.
At the same time, China is pushing into higher-value exports. High-tech product exports reached 5.25 trillion yuan in 2025, up 13.2% year on year. Growth has been driven in part by environmentally friendly products such as electric vehicles, lithium batteries and solar energy equipment, reflecting a broader shift towards greener and higher-end manufacturing.
The cross-border e-commerce ecosystem now spans the entire value chain, from upstream manufacturing by global brands such as SHEIN and Anker Innovations, to midstream logistics and payment providers like Cainiao Network and Lianlian Pay, and downstream platforms including Amazon, AliExpress and TikTok Shop. Business models range from B2B and B2C to C2C, supported by payment systems such as PayPal and Visa that enable seamless global transactions.
The DITP’s Xiamen office noted that cross-border e-commerce offers Thai businesses a practical way to enter international markets more quickly and at lower risk. It allows SMEs to test demand, understand consumer behaviour and refine products before committing to larger-scale investment.
However, it also warned that businesses must pay close attention to regulatory requirements, including trademark registration and compliance with international trade rules, to reduce long-term risks.
Thai entrepreneurs interested in expanding through cross-border e-commerce are also encouraged to attend the International Conference on E-commerce and Internet Engineering (ICEIE), which will be held from June 8 to 10, 2026, at the Xiamen International Convention and Exhibition Center. The event will showcase new technologies and innovations in digital payments, logistics and online marketing, offering insights into the evolving landscape of global digital trade.