Beyond Quality: Why Strategy is the Secret Ingredient to Taking Thai Products Global

Having "good stuff" might just be the beginning, but what truly leads to the global stage is strategy and continuous development.

Under the THINK THAILAND: NEXT LEVEL concept, elevating Thai products and services today isn't just about quality—it’s about mindset, development, and the opportunity to access the right markets.

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, serves as the bridge between Thai entrepreneurs and the global market through various projects and platforms:

From Local to Export-Ready

Projects like SMEs Pro-active and U-NEXT Exporter provide opportunities for entrepreneurs to exchange experiences in penetrating foreign markets. They also support participation in international trade activities to increase networking opportunities and expand business growth globally.

