Beyond Quality: Why Strategy is the Secret Ingredient to Taking Thai Products Global

Having "good stuff" might just be the beginning, but what truly leads to the global stage is strategy and continuous development.
Under the THINK THAILAND: NEXT LEVEL concept, elevating Thai products and services today isn't just about quality—it’s about mindset, development, and the opportunity to access the right markets.
The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, serves as the bridge between Thai entrepreneurs and the global market through various projects and platforms:
From Local to Export-Ready
Projects like SMEs Pro-active and U-NEXT Exporter provide opportunities for entrepreneurs to exchange experiences in penetrating foreign markets. They also support participation in international trade activities to increase networking opportunities and expand business growth globally.
From General Goods to Design-Driven Storytelling
Platforms like DEmark and Talent Thai & Designers’ Room clearly demonstrate that when local crafts or products are enhanced with design and storytelling, they can evolve into lifestyle products that meet global market demands.
From Production to Proven Sales
Participating in major trade fairs such as THAIFEX – Anuga Asia, THAIFEX - HOREX Asia, or the Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair allows Thai brands to test the market, meet real buyers, and achieve immediate business expansion. Meanwhile, platforms like Thaitrade.com provide a continuous channel to reach international customers.
From Having Potential to Total Readiness
DITP consistently organises workshops and capacity-building projects, such as the Export Clinic for one-on-one in-depth consulting and various online training courses to equip Thai entrepreneurs with necessary tools.
All of this isn't just about exporting products—it's about positioning Thai potential firmly on the global stage.
DITP is ready to take “The Best of Thai to Global” — From local value to global vision, transforming products into world-class brands!
Entrepreneurs interested in joining DITP projects can find more details at www.ditp.go.th. Facebook: กรมส่งเสริมการค้าระหว่างประเทศ DITP, LINE Official: @DITP, or Hotline 1169. Stay updated on international trade opportunities via WWW.THAITRADE.COM, https://thinkthailand.ditp.go.th, and http://nea.ditp.go.th.