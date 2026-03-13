Thailand Goes Global: Ministry of Commerce Unveils DITP EXPO 2026

The Ministry of Commerce has launched the major event “DITP EXPO 2026” to promote Thai products to win the global market. The event is held from 11–13 March 2026 at the 3rd Floor of the Ministry of Commerce (Sanambinnam), bringing together export-potential products and services for sale, along with digital technology and AI presentations, as well as financial support to help Thai entrepreneurs expand into the global market.

Ms. Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, presided over the opening ceremony, with Ms. Kirida Bhaopichitr, Assistant Minister to the Ministry of Commerce, Ms. Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion, together with executives from the Ministry of Commerce, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries, representatives from public and private sector agencies, artists, actors, and members of the public attending the event in large numbers.