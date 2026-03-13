Thailand Goes Global: Ministry of Commerce Unveils DITP EXPO 2026

The Ministry of Commerce has launched the major event “DITP EXPO 2026” to promote Thai products to win the global market. The event is held from 11–13 March 2026 at the 3rd Floor of the Ministry of Commerce (Sanambinnam), bringing together export-potential products and services for sale, along with digital technology and AI presentations, as well as financial support to help Thai entrepreneurs expand into the global market.
Ms. Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, presided over the opening ceremony, with Ms. Kirida Bhaopichitr, Assistant Minister to the Ministry of Commerce, Ms. Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion, together with executives from the Ministry of Commerce, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries, representatives from public and private sector agencies, artists, actors, and members of the public attending the event in large numbers.
This event is part of the celebration of the 74th anniversary of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP). Over the years, DITP has served as an important mechanism in driving Thailand’s international trade.
A total of 135 companies are participating in the event, featuring activities such as showcase exhibitions, honorary awards, panel discussions, cooking demonstrations, creative workshops, and special activities from well-known artists, actors, and influencers to create new experiences for visitors.
In addition, the Ministry of Commerce places importance on ensuring fair trade and protecting Thai entrepreneurs from unfair competition, while also pushing the expansion of exports toward higher value-added products and services, including agricultural products, processed agricultural goods, and the service sector where Thailand has strong potential.
Currently, Thailand has a network of 58 Thai Trade Centers (TTCs) worldwide. Thai commercial diplomats monitor economic situations, trade developments, and market opportunities in each country in order to provide information that helps shape Thailand’s trade promotion strategies in line with the global situation.
Those interested can contact the Department of International Trade Promotion at 1169 or visit www.ditp.go.th can also follow international trade opportunities through the THAITRADE.COM platform.
Think export, think DITP.