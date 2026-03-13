The real cost of Thai education. | The Signal Ep 15

FRIDAY, MARCH 13, 2026

Cash. Jewelry. Phones. All tossed into a trash can outside an exam hall.

Images circulating online appeared to show students discarding their belongings before sitting the highly competitive entrance exam for Triam Udom Suksa School — one of Thailand’s most prestigious high schools.

The photos later turned out to be a misunderstanding, but by then, they had already ignited a national conversation.

This week on The Signal, we examine the deeper issue behind the controversy:
📚 The pressure of high-stakes entrance exams
📚 The prestige economy of elite schools
📚 The widening education gap in Thailand
📚 The mismatched skills of Thai graduates

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy