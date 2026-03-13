The real cost of Thai education. | The Signal Ep 15

Images circulating online appeared to show students discarding their belongings before sitting the highly competitive entrance exam for Triam Udom Suksa School — one of Thailand’s most prestigious high schools.



The photos later turned out to be a misunderstanding, but by then, they had already ignited a national conversation.



This week on The Signal, we examine the deeper issue behind the controversy:

📚 The pressure of high-stakes entrance exams

📚 The prestige economy of elite schools

📚 The widening education gap in Thailand

📚 The mismatched skills of Thai graduates