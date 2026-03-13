Excise Department and Navy intercept “B Maru 3” carrying 250,000 litres of illegal diesel

The Excise Department has said it is stepping up enforcement in line with government policy during a period of volatile energy prices, after officials seized a vessel carrying an estimated 250,000 litres of diesel believed to have evaded excise tax.

Pornchai Thiraveja, Director-General of the Excise Department, said that on March 10, 2026, Excise Region 2 and Chon Buri Excise Area Office 2 conducted a joint operation with the Royal Thai Navy and the Thai Maritime Enforcement Coordinating Center (Thai-MECC) Region 1 to inspect a vessel named “B Maru 3” in the Gulf of Thailand.

Initial checks found liquid in the ship’s cargo hold resembling diesel, but officers were unable to identify its source. Samples were collected and sent to the Excise Department’s product and seized-goods analysis unit for verification. A preliminary measurement indicated a volume of around 250,000 litres.

Following detailed testing and a precise volume assessment, the department confirmed the substance was diesel fuel. Authorities said this falls under offences related to possession of excisable goods on which duty has not been paid. The case has proceeded under legal procedures, with the combined fine and tax assessment estimated at about 5.7 million baht.