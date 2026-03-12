Excise Department steps up crackdown on oil hoarding and illegal exports

Pornchai Thiraveja, Director General of the Excise Department, said that the department had issued an urgent directive to Excise Area Offices nationwide to immediately step up control and inspections of fuel in response to the impact of volatile global energy prices.

It has launched a proactive surveillance operation under the Prime Minister’s directive dated March 6, 2026, to crack down on networks illegally diverting fuel out of the system, which could affect the overall stability of the country’s energy costs.

For local-level measures, the Excise Department has instructed officials to carry out stringent inspections from upstream to downstream, covering oil depots, refineries, transport operators and petrol stations nationwide.