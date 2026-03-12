Songkran 2026 guide: Where to join Thailand’s biggest splash

Thailand is preparing for nationwide celebrations for Songkran 2026, which will take place from April 13–15, with major events organised across the country as well as extended “Wan Lai” festivals in Chon Buri province.

Under the theme “Songkran Ban Chan – Thai Colours, Happiness Across the World” and the campaign “Once in a Lifetime: Experience Songkran in Thailand”, the Ministry of Culture is promoting key destinations where visitors can experience the Thai New Year festival.

Five signature cities for Songkran 2026

Five provinces have been highlighted as major cultural destinations for the festival:

Chiang Mai

Khon Kaen

Chon Buri

Samut Prakan

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Thirteen recommended cities to visit

The ministry is also encouraging visitors to explore 13 additional provinces known for distinctive Songkran celebrations: