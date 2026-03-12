Songkran 2026 guide: Where to join Thailand’s biggest splash

THURSDAY, MARCH 12, 2026

Thailand’s Songkran 2026 will run April 13–15, with major celebrations across the country and Chon Buri’s famous Wan Lai water festivals extending the festivities

Thailand is preparing for nationwide celebrations for Songkran 2026, which will take place from April 13–15, with major events organised across the country as well as extended “Wan Lai” festivals in Chon Buri province.

Under the theme “Songkran Ban Chan – Thai Colours, Happiness Across the World” and the campaign “Once in a Lifetime: Experience Songkran in Thailand”, the Ministry of Culture is promoting key destinations where visitors can experience the Thai New Year festival.

Songkran 2026 guide: Where to join Thailand’s biggest splash

Five signature cities for Songkran 2026

Five provinces have been highlighted as major cultural destinations for the festival:

  • Chiang Mai
  • Khon Kaen
  • Chon Buri
  • Samut Prakan
  • Nakhon Si Thammarat

Thirteen recommended cities to visit

The ministry is also encouraging visitors to explore 13 additional provinces known for distinctive Songkran celebrations:

  1. Buri Ram
  2. Uthai Thani
  3. Nakhon Ratchasima
  4. Nakhon Sawan
  5. Surin
  6. Nan
  7. Nong Khai
  8. Chiang Rai
  9. Phatthalung
  10. Phuket
  11. Lop Buri
  12. Songkhla
  13. Kanchanaburi

Songkran celebrations in Bangkok

Bangkok will also host a wide range of activities, including events at:

  • Wat Suthat Thepwararam Ratchaworamahawihan
  • Fashion Island shopping centre
  • Terminal 21 Rama 3
  • Terminal 21 Asok
  • Central Pinklao
  • In addition, the city will organise cultural events at “50 temples in 50 districts” across Bangkok.

Songkran celebrations overseas

The Ministry of Culture will also support Songkran celebrations abroad. In the United States, the Thai Cultural Council in Washington, DC will organise a Songkran festival at NOVA Regional Park in Virginia.

Chon Buri’s Wan Lai water festivals

Chon Buri’s traditional Wan Lai Songkran festivals, which extend the celebrations beyond the official dates, will take place across the province on different days:

  • April 5: Wan Lai Bo Win – Nong Kang Pla
  • April 13: Songkran Festival, Chon Buri City
  • April 14: Wan Lai Phanat Nikhom
  • April 15: Wan Lai Phan Thong and Koh Pho
  • April 16: Wan Lai Don Hua Lo
  • April 16–17: Wan Lai Bang Saen
  • April 18: Wan Lai Na Kluea and Bang Phra
  • April 19: Wan Lai Pattaya
  • April 19: Wan Lai Ban Bueng
  • April 20: Wan Lai Bang Saray

These celebrations are among the most popular Songkran events in Thailand, attracting large numbers of visitors each year.

 

 

