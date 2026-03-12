Prolonged Hormuz closure could hammer food costs in Thailand

Sub-Saharan Africa likely to be hit hardest

Beyond the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa is seen as the most vulnerable region because farmers there rely almost entirely on imported fertiliser, while households already spend a large share of their income on food.

Data from the University of Texas at Austin show that more than 90% of fertiliser used in the region is imported from other continents. Maize, a staple crop with high nitrogen requirements, is expected to be hit hardest, raising the risk of lower yields and higher food prices.

Thailand and Asia face soaring costs

South Asia and Southeast Asia will also struggle to avoid rising cost pressures. Major agricultural economies such as India, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Thailand all depend on fertiliser imports from the Gulf.

If shipping disruption continues for an extended period, farmers’ costs during the upcoming planting season will inevitably surge.

Professor Patel cited Thailand as a notable example, saying that Thai farmers rely on imports for 90% of their fertiliser, especially urea, which is produced from gas and shipped through Hormuz.

He said it is also priced in US dollars, at a time when the dollar is strengthening because of geopolitical risk. This means farmers are being hit on every cost front at once.

Rice and maize, two of Asia’s main crops, require large amounts of fertiliser. Analysts believe Indonesia and Bangladesh are likely to be among the hardest hit countries in the region.

Long-term impact: higher energy costs could push food prices up

In the longer term, if farmers respond to more expensive fertiliser by reducing usage, global agricultural output will decline, driving food prices higher through normal market mechanisms.

Brazil, one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters, imports 85% of its fertiliser and would face direct pressure on the production costs of soybeans and maize.

Experts said that even if agricultural output remains relatively stable in the short term, higher energy costs alone could still push up global food inflation. Energy is a major cost at every stage of the food supply chain, from powering farm machinery and producing fertiliser to transport and processing.

Joseph Glauber, a senior research fellow at IFPRI, said the main reason consumers may end up paying more for food is not necessarily the price of agricultural produce itself, but the large energy component embedded in retail food prices.

Chris Barrett, an agricultural economist at Cornell University, said the severity of this latest food price crisis would depend largely on how long the shipping route remained closed.