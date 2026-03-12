Thai Navy seeks Oman’s help as 3 crew remain missing after Hormuz attack

Three crew members from the Thai cargo vessel MV Mayuree Naree remain missing after the ship was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz, as the commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Navy has directly contacted his Omani counterpart to request urgent help in the search.

Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiya, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, said on March 12 that the Thai cargo vessel MV Mayuree Naree had suffered an explosion and damage at sea in the Strait of Hormuz area, forcing the Thai crew to abandon ship. So far, 20 Thai crew members have been rescued and brought safely ashore through an operation by the Royal Navy of Oman.



On the night of March 11, Admiral Pairote Fuangchan, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Navy, sent an urgent direct message to Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser Al Rahbi, commander of the Royal Navy of Oman, to express his gratitude for the prompt assistance given to the Thai crew. The Thai Navy said the move reflected the friendship and strong co-operation between the two navies.



At the same time, the Royal Thai Navy said it remained deeply concerned about the fate of the three Thai crew members still unaccounted for on board the vessel. The navy chief has asked the Omani navy to continue and intensify the search in order to maximise the chances of finding and rescuing them as quickly as possible.

The Royal Thai Navy said it is continuing to monitor the situation closely while co-ordinating with relevant agencies and the Thai embassy in Muscat to provide full support for the rescue effort. It also reaffirmed that every possible effort would be made through all available channels until the fate of the remaining Thai crew members becomes clear.