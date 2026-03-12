DDC warns influenza still spreading: 137,276 cases, 8 deaths recorded so far this year

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) at the Ministry of Public Health has issued a warning urging the public to be especially vigilant against influenza, after an upward trend in cases. Between January 1 and March 9, 2026, Thailand recorded 137,276 cumulative cases and eight deaths.

DDC Director-General Dr Montien Kanasawat said the cumulative total of 137,276 influenza cases represents an illness rate of 211.48 per 100,000 people, with eight deaths reported. The three age groups with the highest rates were:

5-9 years: 753.20 per 100,000 (26,806 cases)

0-4 years: 596.20 per 100,000 (16,992 cases)

10-14 years: 534.20 per 100,000 (20,812 cases)

Of all cases, 15,041 patients (10.96%) required hospitalisation. The provinces with the highest illness rates were Phayao, Lampang, Phitsanulok, Chiang Mai, and Ubon Ratchathani. Although case numbers began to decline last week and are lower than the same period last year, they remain above the five-year average, indicating influenza continues to circulate in communities.

Most deaths were among people aged 60 and above, particularly those with underlying conditions such as kidney disease, immunodeficiency, or cancer. Most of those who died had no history of influenza vaccination, he said.

Dr Montien added that surveillance over recent years shows influenza cases typically rise from the beginning of the year, with outbreaks tending to intensify in the middle of the year in line with seasonal patterns. In 2025, Thailand recorded 1,194,342 cumulative cases—an illness rate of 1,839.93 per 100,000 people—and 129 deaths, reflecting a still-high disease burden. The latest surveillance data suggests that in 2026, total cases could be higher than last year, especially around mid-year.