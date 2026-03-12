DDC warns influenza still spreading: 137,276 cases, 8 deaths recorded so far this year

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) at the Ministry of Public Health has issued a warning urging the public to be especially vigilant against influenza, after an upward trend in cases. Between January 1 and March 9, 2026, Thailand recorded 137,276 cumulative cases and eight deaths.
DDC Director-General Dr Montien Kanasawat said the cumulative total of 137,276 influenza cases represents an illness rate of 211.48 per 100,000 people, with eight deaths reported. The three age groups with the highest rates were:
Of all cases, 15,041 patients (10.96%) required hospitalisation. The provinces with the highest illness rates were Phayao, Lampang, Phitsanulok, Chiang Mai, and Ubon Ratchathani. Although case numbers began to decline last week and are lower than the same period last year, they remain above the five-year average, indicating influenza continues to circulate in communities.
Most deaths were among people aged 60 and above, particularly those with underlying conditions such as kidney disease, immunodeficiency, or cancer. Most of those who died had no history of influenza vaccination, he said.
Dr Montien added that surveillance over recent years shows influenza cases typically rise from the beginning of the year, with outbreaks tending to intensify in the middle of the year in line with seasonal patterns. In 2025, Thailand recorded 1,194,342 cumulative cases—an illness rate of 1,839.93 per 100,000 people—and 129 deaths, reflecting a still-high disease burden. The latest surveillance data suggests that in 2026, total cases could be higher than last year, especially around mid-year.
DDC Deputy Director-General Dr Direk Khampaen said influenza is a respiratory infection that spreads easily through droplets from coughing and sneezing, contact with a patient’s secretions, or touching contaminated surfaces. Symptoms commonly include sudden high fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, muscle aches, and fatigue. Some patients may develop complications such as pneumonia, particularly those in high-risk groups including older people, young children, pregnant women, people with underlying diseases such as chronic lung disease, heart disease and diabetes, and those with weakened immune systems.
The DDC advised the public to protect themselves by following basic hygiene practices: wash hands frequently with soap and clean water or use alcohol gel; avoid close contact with people showing respiratory symptoms; avoid crowded places; and if coughing or sneezing, wear a face mask and cover the mouth and nose with a tissue.
The public is also urged to co-operate by staying home and resting if they develop high fever, cough or sore throat, or suspect influenza, and to avoid crowded places to reduce transmission. Anyone with severe symptoms such as breathing difficulty, shortness of breath, or persistent high fever should seek medical attention immediately.