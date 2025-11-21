Flu Crisis: Thailand Records 160,000 Cases in One Month Amid Rising Death Toll

Health officials warn against vaccine complacency as 94% of the 100 fatalities recorded this year were among unvaccinated, elderly patients with underlying health conditions.

Thailand’s Deputy Government spokesperson Airin Phanrit has revealed a concerning spike in seasonal illnesses, with over 161,940 cases of influenza reported in the single month between 19th October and 15th November 2025.

The latest figures bring the cumulative number of influenza patients since the start of the year to 940,869, with the total death toll reaching 100.

Airin highlighted the critical risk factors associated with the fatalities: