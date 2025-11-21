Flu Crisis: Thailand Records 160,000 Cases in One Month Amid Rising Death Toll

Health officials warn against vaccine complacency as 94% of the 100 fatalities recorded this year were among unvaccinated, elderly patients with underlying health conditions.
Thailand’s Deputy Government spokesperson Airin Phanrit has revealed a concerning spike in seasonal illnesses, with over 161,940 cases of influenza reported in the single month between 19th October and 15th November 2025.
The latest figures bring the cumulative number of influenza patients since the start of the year to 940,869, with the total death toll reaching 100.
Airin highlighted the critical risk factors associated with the fatalities:
The surge in cases is attributed to the recent change in weather conditions.
addition to influenza, four other diseases are showing an upward trend over the same one-month period: diarrhoea (62,157 cases), pneumonia (35,953 cases), Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infection (9,698 cases), and food poisoning (8,375 cases).
While the overall patient count for influenza showed a slight decline in November, authorities note that cluster outbreaks are becoming more prevalent in enclosed environments, particularly in prisons, training centres, and educational institutions.
The dominant circulating strain remains A/H3N2, which accounts for 76% of all detected cases, followed by the A/H1N1 and Influenza B strains.
The age group with the highest rate of infection per 100,000 people is the 5–9 year-old group.