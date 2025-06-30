Over 373,000 fall ill with influenza this year, 51 dead: DDC

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) reported on Monday that more than 373,000 people have received treatment for influenza so far this year, with 51 deaths recorded.

The figures were compiled by a unit under the DDC’s Division of Epidemiology, responsible for developing the national influenza surveillance system.

According to the unit, from 1 January to 14 June, a total of 373,828 cases of influenza were reported in hospitals, with 51 fatalities. Of those who died, 45 were infected with influenza Type A, five with Type B, and one case was unspecified.

The unit stated that the national infection rate currently stands at 575.9 cases per 100,000 people.