Over 373,000 fall ill with influenza this year, 51 dead: DDC

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) reported on Monday that more than 373,000 people have received treatment for influenza so far this year, with 51 deaths recorded.
The figures were compiled by a unit under the DDC’s Division of Epidemiology, responsible for developing the national influenza surveillance system.
According to the unit, from 1 January to 14 June, a total of 373,828 cases of influenza were reported in hospitals, with 51 fatalities. Of those who died, 45 were infected with influenza Type A, five with Type B, and one case was unspecified.
The unit stated that the national infection rate currently stands at 575.9 cases per 100,000 people.
Children aged 5–9 were the most affected group, followed by those aged 0–4 and 10–14, respectively.
While the number of new infections during the week of 8–14 June showed a slight decline, the rate remained higher than the five-year median for the same period.
The four lower northeastern provinces of Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram, and Surin—under the jurisdiction of the Public Health Area 9 Office—have recorded the highest infection rates this year.
Between 1 January and 14 June, these provinces reported a combined 39,676 cases of influenza, translating to 601.24 cases per 100,000 population. Fourteen people died, or 0.21 deaths per 100,000 population.
Nakhon Ratchasima had the highest rate, with 760.18 cases per 100,000 population (19,842 cases), followed by:
Meanwhile, the Government House has launched a public relations campaign encouraging people in seven high-risk groups to receive free influenza vaccinations.
Eligible individuals can register via the Paotang app from now until 31 August.