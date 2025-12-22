Army Hor Tor 212 helicopter makes emergency landing at Surin Bhakdi Airport

Thailand’s Second Army Area said an Army Hor Tor 212 helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing while coming in to land at Surin Bhakdi Airport in Surin province at about 5.19pm on Monday, December 22.
It said four crew members were injured. Officials secured the area and provided immediate assistance, adding that the incident did not affect public safety in the vicinity.
The injured personnel were identified as:
All four were taken to Khai Wirawat Yothin Hospital, where they remain under close medical supervision. The Second Army Area said their overall condition is stable and they are out of danger.
It added that the cause of the incident is being examined by the relevant committee under Army regulations and procedures, and that updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.