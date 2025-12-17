Second Army Area says Prasat Ta Kwai, Chong An Ma were fiercest battlefronts on Tuesday

Sisaket Province: Intense Artillery Strikes

In Sisaket Province, areas such as Sam Ta, Don Trawol, Phu Phee, Sattasom, Phanom Phasit, and Chong Ta Thao were targeted by Cambodian artillery. Multiple BM-21 rocket salvos struck Sattasom Mountain, continuing throughout the evening. Intelligence reports suggested that Cambodian forces were running low on supplies and attempted to counter Thai forces with heavy weapons.

Phamo Ei Daeng and Huai Ta Maria Areas: Occasional Clashes

In the Phamo Ei Daeng and Huai Ta Maria areas, both sides exchanged sporadic fire using small arms and mortars. Thai forces spotted several Cambodian logistics and transport vehicles, prompting them to use artillery and grenade launchers to destroy Cambodian military targets.

Cambodian Counterattacks and Ongoing Artillery Fire

Throughout the day, Cambodian forces responded with mortar fire, artillery, tanks, and drones. Despite the heavy exchange of fire, Thai forces maintained control over the situation.

Phu Makua and Surrounding Areas: Detection of Enemy Drones

In Phu Makua, Chong Don Eow, Phlan Yao, and Phlan Hin Paekon, Thai forces detected a large drone, believed to be a Cambodian bombing drone, searching for targets.

Chong Sangam: No Fighting, Heightened Surveillance

No combat occurred at the Chong Sangam front, but the situation remains under high surveillance.

Surin Province: Heavy Rocket Fire

In Surin Province, along the Chong Chom, Chong Preo, and Chong Raya borders, Cambodian forces launched a BM-21 rocket salvo targeting Thai territory.

Kana Area: Thai Forces Maintain Control

In the Kana area, Thai forces successfully seized and maintained control of the area. Cambodian forces continued to use drones for reconnaissance. Additionally, the Cambodian military ordered several artillery strikes on the Kona Temple area. Though artillery shells and BM-21 rockets landed near the military base, no casualties were reported.

Prasat Ta Kwai: Two Thai Soldiers Killed

In the Prasat Ta Kwai area, two Thai soldiers were killed in a counterattack by Cambodian forces. Three additional Thai soldiers were injured by shrapnel from BM-21 rockets that hit Hill 350.

Cambodian forces then launched artillery and tank assaults on Prasat Ta Kwai, and one UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) was spotted flying in the area.

Chong Krang: Cambodian Forces Maintain Presence

At the Chong Krang front, Cambodian forces continued to hold their positions along the border, firing artillery sporadically.

Prasat Ta Meun Thom: Monitoring Enemy Activities

In the Prasat Ta Meun Thom area, Thai forces detected BM-21 rockets and UAVs/drones at various intervals. Cambodian forces fired at Thai positions, but no significant casualties were reported. The area remains under high surveillance.

Buriram Border: Small Arms and Mortar Fire

At the Buriram border in the Chong Sai Taku area, occasional clashes occurred with small arms and mortars. Thai forces responded with small arms and artillery fire.

