Second Army Area says Prasat Ta Kwai, Chong An Ma were fiercest battlefronts on Tuesday

The Second Army Area updated on Wednesday that Chong An Ma in Ubon Ratchathani and Prasat Ta Kwai were the fiercest battlefronts on Tuesday, with Cambodia intensifying attacks using fire support weapons.
In the daily briefing at 10 am, the Second Army Area confirmed that several Thai soldiers were injured at these two battlefronts. The Thai forces responded to the Cambodian attacks with various weapons, including artillery, tanks, drones, and small arms fire from infantry troops.
The Second Army Area stated that Cambodia continued to bombard the two fronts with BM-21 rockets, artillery, mortars, and drones throughout Tuesday. Despite the heavy attacks, Thai troops managed to control several key positions, especially at the Chong An Ma pass.
Although many Thai soldiers were injured at Chong An Ma, the medical system ensured that the injured were transported to hospitals promptly.
Chong An Ma: The Most Intense Battlefield of the Day
At Chong An Ma, the Thai forces conducted continuous offensive operations as part of "Operation Century." They successfully gained full control of the area, detecting and destroying PMN-2 landmines.
Cambodian forces responded with BM-21 rockets, artillery, small arms, mortars, and drones. In response, Thai forces reinforced their positions, setting up new defense lines and adding barbed wire for increased security.
Sisaket Province: Intense Artillery Strikes
In Sisaket Province, areas such as Sam Ta, Don Trawol, Phu Phee, Sattasom, Phanom Phasit, and Chong Ta Thao were targeted by Cambodian artillery. Multiple BM-21 rocket salvos struck Sattasom Mountain, continuing throughout the evening. Intelligence reports suggested that Cambodian forces were running low on supplies and attempted to counter Thai forces with heavy weapons.
Phamo Ei Daeng and Huai Ta Maria Areas: Occasional Clashes
In the Phamo Ei Daeng and Huai Ta Maria areas, both sides exchanged sporadic fire using small arms and mortars. Thai forces spotted several Cambodian logistics and transport vehicles, prompting them to use artillery and grenade launchers to destroy Cambodian military targets.
Cambodian Counterattacks and Ongoing Artillery Fire
Throughout the day, Cambodian forces responded with mortar fire, artillery, tanks, and drones. Despite the heavy exchange of fire, Thai forces maintained control over the situation.
Phu Makua and Surrounding Areas: Detection of Enemy Drones
In Phu Makua, Chong Don Eow, Phlan Yao, and Phlan Hin Paekon, Thai forces detected a large drone, believed to be a Cambodian bombing drone, searching for targets.
Chong Sangam: No Fighting, Heightened Surveillance
No combat occurred at the Chong Sangam front, but the situation remains under high surveillance.
Surin Province: Heavy Rocket Fire
In Surin Province, along the Chong Chom, Chong Preo, and Chong Raya borders, Cambodian forces launched a BM-21 rocket salvo targeting Thai territory.
Kana Area: Thai Forces Maintain Control
In the Kana area, Thai forces successfully seized and maintained control of the area. Cambodian forces continued to use drones for reconnaissance. Additionally, the Cambodian military ordered several artillery strikes on the Kona Temple area. Though artillery shells and BM-21 rockets landed near the military base, no casualties were reported.
Prasat Ta Kwai: Two Thai Soldiers Killed
In the Prasat Ta Kwai area, two Thai soldiers were killed in a counterattack by Cambodian forces. Three additional Thai soldiers were injured by shrapnel from BM-21 rockets that hit Hill 350.
Cambodian forces then launched artillery and tank assaults on Prasat Ta Kwai, and one UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) was spotted flying in the area.
Chong Krang: Cambodian Forces Maintain Presence
At the Chong Krang front, Cambodian forces continued to hold their positions along the border, firing artillery sporadically.
Prasat Ta Meun Thom: Monitoring Enemy Activities
In the Prasat Ta Meun Thom area, Thai forces detected BM-21 rockets and UAVs/drones at various intervals. Cambodian forces fired at Thai positions, but no significant casualties were reported. The area remains under high surveillance.
Buriram Border: Small Arms and Mortar Fire
At the Buriram border in the Chong Sai Taku area, occasional clashes occurred with small arms and mortars. Thai forces responded with small arms and artillery fire.