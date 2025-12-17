Thai Airways to hold AGM on December 19 after shareholder complaint

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) has announced that it will proceed with its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 19, 2025, after a complaint was made by retail shareholders regarding the legitimacy of the meeting.

The complaint was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), questioning whether the decision to hold the AGM complied with company rules and relevant laws. The shareholders argued that the company had already conducted a meeting during its restructuring process in April 2025, which they believed fulfilled the requirement for the annual meeting.

Chai Eamsiri, CEO of Thai Airways, clarified in a letter to the Stock Exchange of Thailand that the board's decision to hold the AGM on December 19 complies fully with the company's regulations and the Public Limited Company Act. He emphasised that the meeting held on April 18, 2025, during the company’s restructuring process, was not considered an AGM but an extraordinary meeting.

The agenda for the AGM on December 19, 2025, will include the election of new board members, following the expiration of the terms of the current board members.