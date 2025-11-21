Thai Airways Finalises THB 10 Billion U-Tapao MRO Investment

The national carrier is set to sign a 50-year lease for a 210-rai site in January 2026 to develop a world-class 'Smart Hangar' maintenance facility, targeting 200 billion baht in total revenue.

Thai Airways International (THAI) is moving forward with a major investment in its Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) business, confirming plans to invest approximately 10 billion Baht in a new hub at U-Tapao International Airport.

THAI CEO Chai Eamsiri revealed to Krungthep Turakij that the company has secured Board approval for the investment and is scheduled to sign the lease contract in January 2026 with the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Office.

The project, which will utilise a 210-rai (approximately 83 acres) plot of land, is central to the state carrier’s strategy to position Thailand as a regional aviation hub.

