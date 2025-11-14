Thai Airways posts Q3 2025 profit of 4.42 billion baht as nine-month earnings surge 73%

In a statement issued on Friday (November 14), THAI said Q3 net profit fell 64.6% from last year, when it booked 10.12 billion baht in one-off income, mainly from foreign-exchange gains and restructuring-related profits. Excluding extraordinary items, total revenue for THAI and its subsidiaries stood at 44.40 billion baht, down 3.1% from the same period last year due to softer passenger and cargo yields amid heightened price competition and the stronger baht.

For the first nine months of 2025, THAI posted a net profit of 26.39 billion baht, up 73.4% year-on-year. EBITDA rose 13% to 43.30 billion baht, reflecting a 3.7% increase in total revenue and continued cost optimisation. As a result, the airline’s return on assets improved from 6.06% last year to 8.91%.

THAI attributed the quarterly revenue drop mainly to a 3.8% fall in passenger revenue and a 5.9% decline in cargo income, both affected by the appreciating baht and competitive pricing pressures. However, the airline managed to trim total expenses (excluding one-off items) by 7.2%, driven largely by a 15.1% reduction in fuel costs. The drop came from an 8.4% fall in average fuel prices and a 7.2% appreciation of the baht against the US dollar.

Strict cost discipline helped THAI generate an EBITDA of 12.41 billion baht in Q3, a 13.4% year-on-year increase. Operating profit before finance costs (excluding one-off items) rose 19% to 8.56 billion baht, a performance the airline credited to effective cost management during its re-entry into the stock market.