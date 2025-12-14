Second Army suspends fuel and military exports at Chong Mek from midnight

The Second Army Area has ordered tighter controls at the Chong Mek border checkpoint in Ubon Ratchathani, suspending exports of all types of fuel as well as military equipment and related items from 12.00am on Monday, December 15, after authorities detected unusually high volumes of fuel shipments.
The Second Army Area Operations Centre said the order applies to the permanent border crossing at Chong Mek in Chong Mek subdistrict, Sirindhorn district. It stipulates that the suspension is limited to fuel products of every kind and military supplies, while other cross-border procedures will continue under existing rules and conditions.
The measure will remain in effect until further notice.
Officials said the move is aimed at safeguarding security and public order in line with the fighting along the border, with national interests as the priority. Authorities will continue to monitor developments closely and adjust measures as necessary.
The Second Army Area said inspections found abnormal fuel exports through Chong Mek, with unusually large quantities being prepared for shipment compared with previous periods. It added that there were reports some shipments were being routed across the Lao border before being forwarded for sale in Cambodia.
Following the findings, the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 2 notified the provincial ISOC office in Ubon Ratchathani to investigate within its authority.
Authorities apologised for any inconvenience and urged the public to report suspicious activity via the ISOC hotline on 1374.