Second Army suspends fuel and military exports at Chong Mek from midnight

The Second Army Area has ordered tighter controls at the Chong Mek border checkpoint in Ubon Ratchathani, suspending exports of all types of fuel as well as military equipment and related items from 12.00am on Monday, December 15, after authorities detected unusually high volumes of fuel shipments.

The Second Army Area Operations Centre said the order applies to the permanent border crossing at Chong Mek in Chong Mek subdistrict, Sirindhorn district. It stipulates that the suspension is limited to fuel products of every kind and military supplies, while other cross-border procedures will continue under existing rules and conditions.

The measure will remain in effect until further notice.