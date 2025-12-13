Former Second Army chief visits Surin evacuees, calls border clashes a “battle to reclaim Thai soil”

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, adviser to the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army and former Second Army Area commander, on Saturday visited an evacuation centre in Mueang district, Surin province to meet and encourage people who had been forced to leave their homes along the border.

In a warm and emotional atmosphere, many residents approached him to thank him and offer their support, reflecting the affection still held for the former regional commander.

Lt Gen Boonsin told the evacuees that the ongoing military operations were a “battle to reclaim Thai soil”, aimed at defending Thailand’s dignity. He stressed that if Thailand did not stand up and fight, past events could recur.

He acknowledged that life in evacuation centres was difficult, but said this was a sacrifice that allowed soldiers’ families and future generations to see that troops were defending the homeland — not only for local communities but for all Thai people.

He urged everyone not to lose heart, assuring them that when the situation eases, “you will return home with honour and dignity”.