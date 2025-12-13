Former Second Army chief visits Surin evacuees, calls border clashes a “battle to reclaim Thai soil”

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, adviser to the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army and former Second Army Area commander, on Saturday visited an evacuation centre in Mueang district, Surin province to meet and encourage people who had been forced to leave their homes along the border.
In a warm and emotional atmosphere, many residents approached him to thank him and offer their support, reflecting the affection still held for the former regional commander.
Lt Gen Boonsin told the evacuees that the ongoing military operations were a “battle to reclaim Thai soil”, aimed at defending Thailand’s dignity. He stressed that if Thailand did not stand up and fight, past events could recur.
He acknowledged that life in evacuation centres was difficult, but said this was a sacrifice that allowed soldiers’ families and future generations to see that troops were defending the homeland — not only for local communities but for all Thai people.
He urged everyone not to lose heart, assuring them that when the situation eases, “you will return home with honour and dignity”.
The former Second Army chief also called on the public to have confidence in the military’s role. He said the Prime Minister and Army Commander had tasked him with looking after civilians behind the front line to reassure families of soldiers deployed at the border.
He emphasised that Thai troops were acting as representatives of the entire nation, not as aggressors. They were not invading or seizing anyone else’s land, he said, but defending Thai territory and pushing back those who had intruded.
On Cambodia’s claims that it was under attack while continuing to shell Thai territory, Lt Gen Boonsin said it was the duty of the security agencies to act in accordance with the situation and established frameworks. His purpose in visiting, he added, was to lift the spirits of civilians, especially families whose husbands and children were serving on the front line, and to remind them that “those soldiers are doing their very best”.
Lt Gen Boonsin admitted he felt proud and glad upon receiving reports that Thai military operations had retaken several areas belonging to Thailand. He believed this sense of pride was shared not only among soldiers but also among people across the country and residents in the area, who understood the significance of this progress.
However, in response to calls for the army to rapidly reclaim all remaining territory, he asked for understanding, explaining that some areas were complex and required extreme caution. Every decision, he said, must place the safety and lives of soldiers first.
“We should not pressure ourselves with when the battle must end,” he said. “Every step must proceed carefully.”
After meeting residents, Lt Gen Boonsin walked around the centre to visit bedridden patients, the elderly, and young children. At one point, an elderly woman placed a chequered pha khao ma cloth over his shoulders as a gesture of blessing and support. Some evacuees were moved to tears as they spoke about their fears and hopes, while children eagerly asked to take photos with him, creating a scene filled with both emotion and quiet optimism.
Before departing, Lt Gen Boonsin left a final message. He urged both civilians and soldiers to “keep fighting together”, acknowledging that the road ahead might be long, but expressing the hope that the situation would end completely and with the dignity of the nation and all its people intact.