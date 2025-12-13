Khao Yai National Park announces temporary road closures for 33rd SEA Games cycling

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2025

Khao Yai National Park will temporarily close the Nern Hom checkpoint on the Prachin Buri side at specific times from December 14-17 to host the 33rd SEA Games road cycling events, with alternative routes available for tourists.

Khao Yai National Park has announced temporary road closures on certain days and times after being selected as the venue for the road cycling events of the 33rd SEA Games, taking place from December 14-17, 2025.

For the safety of athletes and visitors, the park will temporarily close and reopen the Nern Hom checkpoint (Prachin Buri side) according to the following schedule:

December 14

  • Checkpoint closed: 08.00 hrs
  • Checkpoint reopened: 10.00 hrs

December 15 (two sessions)

  • Session 1: Closed 08.00 hrs – Reopened 09.30 hrs
  • Session 2: Closed 12.00 hrs – Reopened 14.00 hrs

December 16

  • Checkpoint closed: 10.30 hrs
  • Checkpoint reopened: 12.00 hrs

Tourists may still use the Chao Pho Khao Yai checkpoint route as normal. However, travel to and from the Prachin Buri side will not be possible during the closure times at the Nern Hom checkpoint.

Khao Yai National Park apologises for any inconvenience and kindly asks all visitors to plan their journeys in advance to avoid the affected periods.

For more information, please visit: https://web.facebook.com/KhaoYaiNationalPark1962

