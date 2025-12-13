Khao Yai National Park announces temporary road closures for 33rd SEA Games cycling

Khao Yai National Park has announced temporary road closures on certain days and times after being selected as the venue for the road cycling events of the 33rd SEA Games, taking place from December 14-17, 2025.

For the safety of athletes and visitors, the park will temporarily close and reopen the Nern Hom checkpoint (Prachin Buri side) according to the following schedule:

December 14

Checkpoint closed: 08.00 hrs

Checkpoint reopened: 10.00 hrs

December 15 (two sessions)

Session 1: Closed 08.00 hrs – Reopened 09.30 hrs

Session 2: Closed 12.00 hrs – Reopened 14.00 hrs

December 16

Checkpoint closed: 10.30 hrs

Checkpoint reopened: 12.00 hrs

Tourists may still use the Chao Pho Khao Yai checkpoint route as normal. However, travel to and from the Prachin Buri side will not be possible during the closure times at the Nern Hom checkpoint.

Khao Yai National Park apologises for any inconvenience and kindly asks all visitors to plan their journeys in advance to avoid the affected periods.

For more information, please visit: https://web.facebook.com/KhaoYaiNationalPark1962