Poll finds Thais want next PM to fix cost of living more than fight ideological battles

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2025

A new KPI Poll shows nearly half of Thais feel politics has worsened, and voters now prioritise a prime minister who can deliver real economic relief over ideology, with corruption, household debt and living costs topping the next government’s urgent agenda.

The King Prajadhipok’s Institute (KPI) has released the results of the KPI Poll on “The People’s Voice on Politics and the New Election” to reflect political realities with neutrality, academic standards and accuracy.

The survey was conducted between November 30 - December 10, 2025, among 2,016 respondents aged 18 and over, sampled across all regions of the country. The key highlights are as follows:


1. How people feel about Thai politics: “Worse”

  • 45.7% say politics has got worse
  • 41.5% think it is the same as before
  • Only 9.3% feel it has improved

This reflects a climate of dissatisfaction and a sense that there has been no tangible positive change.


2. What people want from the next PM: “Fix the economy” over ideology

When asked what kind of new prime minister they want:

  • 36.2% want a leader who can solve economic problems in practice
  • 17.8% prioritise honesty
  • 8.5% want someone who upholds democratic principles

Voters place more weight on economic outcomes than on political rhetoric.


3. Top priorities for the next government: corruption, household debt, cost of living

Although people want economic solutions, the No. 1 urgent policy priority is cracking down on corruption.

This reflects the view that corruption is the root cause of bread-and-butter problems and a weak point of patronage politics. Household debt and the cost of living follow as key concerns.


4. Next election: “Individuals” matter more again

If a favoured party fields a prime ministerial candidate that voters do not like:

  • 59.2% are ready to change their mind or may change their mind

Thai politics is no longer just about party brands. It increasingly hinges on the quality and credibility of individual candidates.


5. Naming PM candidates in advance: it really matters
  • 68.7% say that knowing the PM candidate in advance affects how they vote

The name on the ticket is not just symbolic — it is a behavioural factor influencing voter decisions.

Poll finds Thais want next PM to fix cost of living more than fight ideological battles


KPI Poll takeaway

On the eve of a new election, Thai politics is in a state of:

  • Dissatisfaction
  • High expectations
  • And intense focus on individual leaders

The parties best placed to compete will be those that:

✔️ Genuinely listen to the public
✔️ Offer concrete, realistic economic solutions
✔️ Build trust in integrity and transparency
✔️ And put forward prime ministerial candidates whom people truly trust

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy