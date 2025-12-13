Poll finds Thais want next PM to fix cost of living more than fight ideological battles

The King Prajadhipok’s Institute (KPI) has released the results of the KPI Poll on “The People’s Voice on Politics and the New Election” to reflect political realities with neutrality, academic standards and accuracy.

The survey was conducted between November 30 - December 10, 2025, among 2,016 respondents aged 18 and over, sampled across all regions of the country. The key highlights are as follows:



1. How people feel about Thai politics: “Worse”

45.7% say politics has got worse

41.5% think it is the same as before

Only 9.3% feel it has improved

This reflects a climate of dissatisfaction and a sense that there has been no tangible positive change.



2. What people want from the next PM: “Fix the economy” over ideology

When asked what kind of new prime minister they want:

36.2% want a leader who can solve economic problems in practice

17.8% prioritise honesty

8.5% want someone who upholds democratic principles

Voters place more weight on economic outcomes than on political rhetoric.