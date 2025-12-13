Poll finds Thais want next PM to fix cost of living more than fight ideological battles

The King Prajadhipok’s Institute (KPI) has released the results of the KPI Poll on “The People’s Voice on Politics and the New Election” to reflect political realities with neutrality, academic standards and accuracy.
The survey was conducted between November 30 - December 10, 2025, among 2,016 respondents aged 18 and over, sampled across all regions of the country. The key highlights are as follows:
1. How people feel about Thai politics: “Worse”
This reflects a climate of dissatisfaction and a sense that there has been no tangible positive change.
2. What people want from the next PM: “Fix the economy” over ideology
When asked what kind of new prime minister they want:
Voters place more weight on economic outcomes than on political rhetoric.
Although people want economic solutions, the No. 1 urgent policy priority is cracking down on corruption.
This reflects the view that corruption is the root cause of bread-and-butter problems and a weak point of patronage politics. Household debt and the cost of living follow as key concerns.
If a favoured party fields a prime ministerial candidate that voters do not like:
Thai politics is no longer just about party brands. It increasingly hinges on the quality and credibility of individual candidates.
The name on the ticket is not just symbolic — it is a behavioural factor influencing voter decisions.
On the eve of a new election, Thai politics is in a state of:
The parties best placed to compete will be those that:
✔️ Genuinely listen to the public
✔️ Offer concrete, realistic economic solutions
✔️ Build trust in integrity and transparency
✔️ And put forward prime ministerial candidates whom people truly trust