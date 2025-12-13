RTAF backs Burapha Task Force with air strikes to destroy Cambodian weapons depots





At 4.09pm on December 13, 2025, the First Army’s Operations Centre reported that the Burapha Task Force, together with the RTAF, carried out two air missions targeting:

an arms and ammunition warehouse, and

air-defence communications systems

on the Cambodian side opposite Ban Nong Ya Kaeo and Ban Nong Chan.

Army vows to destroy PHL-03 if deployed in disputed areas

The Thai military has also warned that if it detects PHL-03 multiple rocket launchers deployed by Cambodia in disputed areas, it will immediately destroy them without waiting for Cambodian forces to fire first.

At the 4pm briefing at the Joint Press Centre on the Thai–Cambodian Situation, Defence Ministry spokesman Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri said there was no report yet of Cambodian PHL-03 launchers being deployed around Preah Vihear.

“If we detect PHL-03 in disputed areas, the Thai armed forces will strike the target immediately, without waiting for Cambodia to open fire,” he said, adding that Thailand has sufficient precision-strike capability to hit such systems.