Navy launches Gulf of Thailand blocking operation

At 4pm on December 13, 2025, at the Joint Press Centre on the Thai–Cambodian Situation at Army TV, Captain Nara Khunthothom, assistant spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, said the navy is responsible for the land area around Ban Chamrat in Trat province, under the Marine Corps and the Chanthaburi–Trat Border Defence Command, which continues to conduct ground operations there.

He added that threats emerging in Thai territorial waters had made it necessary to launch Operation “Prachuap Khiri Khan Prachan Khiri Khet”, under which a special naval task unit to protect the Gulf of Thailand has been established. Its mission is to locate and destroy Cambodian military positions and naval assets, safeguard communities along the Gulf coast, and reduce and restrict the flow of key military supplies into Cambodia. This campaign has been ongoing since the first clashes, with the aim of degrading Cambodia’s combat capability “as much as possible”.

The navy, he stressed, is conducting operations only against Cambodian military targets along the Gulf coast:

“Every action we take along the coastline is for the safety of our people,” he said. “We are doing everything to protect civilians, and every strike is against a Cambodian military target only — so that the Royal Thai Navy remains worthy of the public’s trust and confidence.”