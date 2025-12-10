Thai navy orders civilians near “Chay Chum Nea” bridge to evacuate ahead of strike on Cambodian supply route

At 10.10am on December 10, 2025, the Chanthaburi–Trat Border Defence Force reported that it had detected the movement of weapons and military equipment, including field artillery, across the bridge in Veal Veng district, Pursat province. The weapons were described as a direct threat to Thailand’s sovereignty.

To sever Cambodian resupply and reinforcement routes, the command said it was necessary to destroy the Stung Meteuk Bridge in Veal Veng district, Pursat (referred to by Thai authorities as the ‘Chay Chum Nea’ bridge).

The Thai side issued a clear warning:

“We request that Cambodian civilians living near the Chay Chum Nea bridge evacuate from the bridge area within three hours and move beyond a radius of 1.5 kilometres.”

Thai authorities say the warning is intended to minimise harm to civilians before any military action is taken against the bridge, which they claim is being used to transport artillery and other equipment for operations against Thailand.