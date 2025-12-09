Second Army warns of kamikaze drone tactics

The Second Army Area has distributed an illustration to warn its personnel about Cambodian troops’ alleged use of kamikaze drones to deploy GPS devices at Thai military locations, enabling precise attacks on targets.

In the illustration, the Second Army Area warns its personnel not to gather around a fallen drone, as it may contain a hidden bomb or be transmitting a signal back to Cambodian forces to direct fire on that exact location.

The illustration highlights what the Second Army Area describes as a new threat: the use of first-person-view (FPV) unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones.