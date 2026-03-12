DSI detains Chonnapat for court remand in gambling and money-laundering case

On Thursday (March 12), investigators from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) brought in Chonnapat Naksua, an MP from the Klatham Party, to formally acknowledge charges of money laundering and involvement in an online gambling network, after gathering evidence and issuing a first summons.
At the DSI building in Bangkok, Chonnapat arrived as scheduled with a calm expression and told the media that he was “confident in his innocence and had evidence ready to clarify every issue”.
He said the matter dated back to 2019. As for the earlier freezing of assets worth more than 12 million baht by the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), he said he was not concerned and was gradually submitting documents to explain the origin of all the assets.
However, following questioning and the formal notification of the charges, investigators immediately took Chonnapat into custody and sent him to the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road for remand.
At the investigation stage, investigators also filed an objection to bail on the grounds that the case involved high damages and there were concerns that he might interfere with evidence.
As a result, the defendant must now await the court’s decision on his application for temporary release.
When asked by reporters, Chonnapat gave only brief answers, saying that he had intended to report himself to the DSI today in response to the summons and that the questioning had lasted three hours.
When asked whether he was denying both charges, Chonnapat replied briefly: “Yes, yes.”
Asked further whether he had already submitted a written statement in response to the allegations, he said: “It has all been submitted.”
He also reaffirmed his innocence before declining to answer further questions, saying, “Sorry, sorry,” and asking officials to help keep reporters back.
Observers noted that Chonnapat appeared rather tense after formally acknowledging the charges, with a strained smile on his face, in contrast to his demeanour when he arrived earlier in the morning.
DSI investigators then allowed Chonnapat to travel to the Criminal Court in his private white Toyota Alphard without restraints. However, DSI officers and his lawyer were in the vehicle with him, while one DSI vehicle drove in front and another followed behind.