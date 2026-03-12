DSI detains Chonnapat for court remand in gambling and money-laundering case

On Thursday (March 12), investigators from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) brought in Chonnapat Naksua, an MP from the Klatham Party, to formally acknowledge charges of money laundering and involvement in an online gambling network, after gathering evidence and issuing a first summons.

At the DSI building in Bangkok, Chonnapat arrived as scheduled with a calm expression and told the media that he was “confident in his innocence and had evidence ready to clarify every issue”.

He said the matter dated back to 2019. As for the earlier freezing of assets worth more than 12 million baht by the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), he said he was not concerned and was gradually submitting documents to explain the origin of all the assets.