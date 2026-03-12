Chonnapat reports to DSI, says he can explain gambling website case

Chonnapat Naksua, the Klatham Party MP for Songkhla’s 4th constituency, arrived at the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) in Bangkok on Thursday (March 12) at 11am to meet investigators.

He was there to formally acknowledge charges of jointly organising gambling or arranging schemes, assisting in public announcements, advertising or directly or indirectly persuading others to take part in gambling in games not authorised by officials, as well as jointly committing money laundering.

The summons was issued for the first time after investigators found evidence allegedly linking him to a major online gambling network with more than 1 billion baht in circulation.