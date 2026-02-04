Anti-gambling network opposes ‘all kinds of lottery’ policies from every party

A five-region network campaigning to stop gambling has announced its opposition to the “all kinds of lottery” policies proposed by political parties, urging them to offer more constructive incentives and to stop “intoxicating” Thais with lotteries.

On February 3, 2026, amid reports that a number of political parties have rolled out campaign policies using “lotteries” as a key strategy to motivate the public — for certain intended outcomes such as encouraging greater saving or persuading SMEs to voluntarily register into databases — Thanakorn Komkrit, secretary-general of the Stop Gambling Foundation and a representative of the five-region anti-gambling network, issued a statement declaring: “The network hereby announces that we do not agree with the ‘all kinds of lottery’ policies of every political party, for the following reasons.”

1. Lotteries are gambling. Whether the Government Lottery, underground lottery, or other lottery formats, they are considered gambling under the Gambling Act, B.E. 2478 (1935).

2. Thais spend enormous sums on lotteries each year. Spending on both people-run lotteries and state-run lotteries totals more than 250 billion baht per year — around three times the value of purchases of LTF and RMF mutual funds — or comparable to the investment value of the high-speed rail project linking three airports.

3. Lotteries are the form of gambling that most “intoxicates” Thais. In 2023, 27.5 million Thais bought the Government Lottery, while 22 million bought underground lottery tickets — a number five times higher than those who gamble on cards, online gambling, or football betting. Each year, more than 400,000 new lottery customers enter the market.