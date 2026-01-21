Sorawong pitches Pheu Thai’s retirement lottery and jobs pledge

Sorawong Thienthong, a Pheu Thai Party candidate for Sa Kaeo, reiterated the party’s policy platform, highlighting its proposed “retirement lottery”, a “study with funding, graduate with jobs” scheme, and a push to return cannabis to the narcotics list.
He also touted debt-relief measures, fresh capital support and tourism promotion as part of an effort to revive the Eastern region.
These remarks were made at Pattaya City Hall in Chonburi, where Nation Group hosted the “Nation Election 2026 Debate: The Crossroads” forum in the Eastern region on Wednesday (January 21).
Asked which policies his party would pursue if it formed the government—and which could be delivered in practical terms for the East—Sorawong said Pheu Thai insisted every policy must be achievable.
He said the party had proven over time that it could fulfil what it promised, from the Thai Rak Thai era through the People Power Party period and to Pheu Thai today.
Standing in Pattaya, he said the economy and tourism were key drivers that must be advanced. He referred to the tourism fallout during the Covid-19 period and said former prime minister Srettha Thavisin introduced a visa-free policy.
Sorawong argued that the measure had since been shown to increase visitor numbers but not quality, adding that Pheu Thai now aimed to “create momentum” in tourism by opening new markets and attracting higher-spending travellers.
Sorawong said the party’s focus was on helping people stand on their own feet—across agriculture, business and household finances. He cited debt measures, including debt moratoriums for farmers, and said the proposed “retirement lottery” would function as a savings scheme.
Under the plan, there would be weekly draws; those who did not win would accumulate savings that could be withdrawn at age 60, with the savings period continuing for a further five years.
Turning to social issues, Sorawong said drugs were a major concern and noted that Pheu Thai had declared a “war on drugs” several times in the past. He said the party would declare it again, vowing that drugs and scammers must be eliminated.
He added that if Pheu Thai returned to government, it would clearly move kratom and cannabis back onto the narcotics list, while drafting secondary legislation to allow their use for medical purposes only.
On labour, he said Chonburi’s industrial base depended heavily on workers, and that a major challenge was employment for graduates.
He promoted the party’s “study with funding, graduate with jobs” policy, proposing one million scholarships a year. Over four years, he said, the policy would produce a further four million skilled workers and practitioners, he said.