Sorawong pitches Pheu Thai’s retirement lottery and jobs pledge

Sorawong Thienthong, a Pheu Thai Party candidate for Sa Kaeo, reiterated the party’s policy platform, highlighting its proposed “retirement lottery”, a “study with funding, graduate with jobs” scheme, and a push to return cannabis to the narcotics list.

He also touted debt-relief measures, fresh capital support and tourism promotion as part of an effort to revive the Eastern region.

These remarks were made at Pattaya City Hall in Chonburi, where Nation Group hosted the “Nation Election 2026 Debate: The Crossroads” forum in the Eastern region on Wednesday (January 21).

Asked which policies his party would pursue if it formed the government—and which could be delivered in practical terms for the East—Sorawong said Pheu Thai insisted every policy must be achievable.

He said the party had proven over time that it could fulfil what it promised, from the Thai Rak Thai era through the People Power Party period and to Pheu Thai today.