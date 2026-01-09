Pheu Thai vows 3,000 baht floor for low-income Thais





Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate Yodchanan Wongsawat has pledged a “poverty-free Thailand”, promising to top up monthly income to 3,000 baht for people earning below the poverty line, while also proposing credit support for Thais living overseas to start businesses abroad.

Speaking at City Hall Square, Yodchanan said overhauling Thailand must start at the grassroots by reducing expenses, raising income and expanding opportunity. The approach may be labelled populism by critics, Yodchanan said, but is framed by the party as tackling problems at the root — including debt restructuring and broader debt solutions.

Yoschanan also announced a proposed loan scheme to help Thais living overseas run businesses abroad, saying the party would not abandon Thais outside the country.

Yodchanan cited an estimated 3.4 million people living below the poverty line, defined as earning less than 3,000 baht per month. The pledge is to “top up” income to 3,000 baht per month, with Yodchanan describing it as a continuation of Thai Rak Thai-era efforts to fight poverty “in all forms” and to make poverty reduction sustainable.