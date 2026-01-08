EC sets January 19 deadline for submitting budget-related campaign policies

The Election Commission (EC) Office on Thursday instructed political parties to submit campaign policies that involve budget spending for review by January 19, warning that failure to comply could result in fines of up to 500,000 baht.

The directive was issued during a meeting with representatives of political parties that have fielded candidates for the February 8 general election. The session also covered campaign-support guidelines and the EC’s plan to organise a central stage for parties to debate their platforms.

Only spending-related policies must be submitted

Apiwat Roengsap, director of the Office of Political Party Affairs at the EC Office, told the meeting that under Section 57 of the Organic Act on Political Parties, parties are required to submit only policies that involve spending. Policies that do not require a budget do not need to be submitted.