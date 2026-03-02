Iran retaliation forces Gulf airport closures, disrupting trade and markets

The attacks came after a joint US-Israeli assault on Iran and struck across the main Gulf states, challenging a region that has spent decades promoting itself as one of the world’s most dependable places to do business.

In the United Arab Emirates, three people were killed, while loud explosions were heard for a third day in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Monday.

For Dubai, the escalation is especially striking.

The emirate’s modern brand has long rested on being insulated from the Middle East’s conflicts.

Once a small fishing settlement, Dubai used limited oil income to build ports, airports and trade centres, then pivoted in the 1990s towards luxury tourism, real estate and financial services.

“Regionally, the impact across (Gulf) economies is mixed,” said Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial.

He said higher oil prices could offer “a fiscal cushion” for producers such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar, supporting revenues and liquidity, but warned that the UAE’s trade, logistics and tourism sectors could come under strain if shipping risks grow or regional sentiment deteriorates.