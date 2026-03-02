Thai Foreign Ministry Outlines Complex Evacuation Routes Amid Middle East Escalation

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow outlines land-to-air evacuation via Turkey as 1,000 Thai nationals in the UAE express desire to return home.

Thailand’s Foreign Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, has warned that the conflict in the Middle East has evolved beyond a limited strike on nuclear facilities and is likely to become a "prolonged" engagement.

Speaking after a National Security Council (NSC) meeting at Government House on Monday, the Minister detailed urgent plans to repatriate Thai citizens as regional tensions soar.



The Minister revealed that any evacuation of Thai nationals from Iran would require a difficult 1,000-kilometre road journey to the Turkish border, from which they would board connecting flights.

"We are coordinating with Iranian authorities to ensure safe passage on humanitarian grounds," Sihasak stated. "The journey is arduous, and we require firm security guarantees for our citizens."

Regarding the United Arab Emirates, specifically Dubai and Abu Dhabi, over 1,000 Thai nationals have already expressed a desire to return home.

The Ministry plans to facilitate their transit via Muscat, Oman, where the international airport remains operational.

The two-hour journey from the UAE to Oman is currently deemed the most viable route for those seeking an immediate exit.

