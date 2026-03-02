29 Thais in Iran ask to return home as Foreign Ministry sets up “war room”

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the overall situation in Iran remains highly sensitive, with fighting continuing, and urged Thais overseas to strictly follow instructions issued by host-country authorities. Some Thais in Iran and Israel have already asked to return home.

Panidone Pachimsawat, acting director-general of the Department of Information and deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Sunday briefed reporters on the situation and assistance for Thais in the Middle East. He said that on February 28, 2026, the ministry set up a situation-monitoring centre to assess tensions in the Middle East (a “war room”) to closely track and evaluate developments with relevant Thai agencies. It also established a 24-hour coordination centre under the Department of Consular Affairs to provide urgent assistance to Thai nationals, and issued a travel advisory urging Thais with no essential reason to avoid travel to the Middle East.

The ministry estimates there are around 110,000 Thais in the Middle East: Israel 65,000; United Arab Emirates 20,163; Saudi Arabia 7,342; Bahrain 6,500; Qatar 4,750; Egypt 3,700; Oman 1,116; Kuwait 1,019; Jordan 723; Iraq 237; Iran 250; Yemen 120; Lebanon 118; and Syria 40.