Trump vows to fight on after 3 US troops killed in Iran

US President Donald Trump said combat operations in Iran would continue until Washington achieves all of its objectives, after the US military confirmed its first fatalities in the fighting.

In a video posted on Truth Social on Sunday, March 1, 2026, Trump said three American service members had been killed and warned that further casualties were likely.

He also vowed retaliation for the deaths, saying the US military would keep fighting until it met “very strong objectives”, according to Reuters.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday that three US service members were killed and five were “seriously wounded” during operations against Iran, without providing further details.

In separate posts, Trump claimed the United States had sunk nine Iranian naval vessels and struck Iranian naval facilities, as the conflict widened across the region.

The fighting has heightened concerns over broader regional and market fallout.

The United Arab Emirates announced that its major stock exchanges would close for two days — March 2 and 3 — following Iranian strikes that hit civilian sites including airports, ports and residential areas, Reuters reported.