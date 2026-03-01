UN Security Council holds emergency meeting after US-Israel strikes on Iran

Emergency UNSC session convened after strikes and retaliation

The UN Security Council convened an emergency meeting on Saturday, February 28, 2026, after the United States and Israel launched major attacks on Iran earlier in the day, and Iran carried out retaliatory strikes across the region, according to Xinhua.

The session was requested by Russia and China, with France, Bahrain and Colombia also supporting the call, Reuters reported. The meeting was chaired by the United Kingdom, which held the Council’s monthly presidency.

UN chief warns escalation could spiral

In remarks cited by Xinhua, UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned both the US-Israeli strikes and Iran’s subsequent attacks, warning the military action risked triggering an uncontrollable chain of events in an already volatile region and urging an immediate end to hostilities and a return to negotiations.