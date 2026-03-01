UN Security Council holds emergency meeting after US-Israel strikes on Iran

The UN Security Council convened an emergency meeting on Saturday, February 28, 2026, after the United States and Israel launched major attacks on Iran earlier in the day, and Iran carried out retaliatory strikes across the region, according to Xinhua.
The session was requested by Russia and China, with France, Bahrain and Colombia also supporting the call, Reuters reported. The meeting was chaired by the United Kingdom, which held the Council’s monthly presidency.
In remarks cited by Xinhua, UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned both the US-Israeli strikes and Iran’s subsequent attacks, warning the military action risked triggering an uncontrollable chain of events in an already volatile region and urging an immediate end to hostilities and a return to negotiations.
China’s permanent representative to the UN, Fu Cong, said China was deeply concerned about the sudden escalation of tensions after what he described as the US and Israel launching strikes on targets in Iran, Xinhua reported. Fu said China opposed and condemned the use or threat of force, and stressed that Iran’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity must be respected.
In separate coverage, CGTN reported Fu said it was “shocking” the strikes occurred while diplomacy was under way, and warned that protecting civilians is a “red line” that must not be crossed.
Russia’s UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya described the US-Israeli strike as a deliberate and unprovoked act of armed aggression in violation of international law, according to Xinhua, and said the operation had undermined regional stability and amounted to a “betrayal of diplomacy.”
Xinhua reported the latest flare-up came after the United States and Iran wrapped up a third round of indirect talks earlier in the week and agreed to resume negotiations, adding that the attacks and retaliation have raised fears of broader escalation.