Bangkok to Europe Flights Extended as Thai Airways Bypasses Conflict Zones

The national carrier confirms continued operations despite regional unrest, as adjusted flight paths to Europe lead to minor delays for passengers.

Thai Airways International (THAI) has confirmed that its global flight schedule remains operational despite the escalating military conflict in the Middle East.

While the airline does not currently serve the most affected regions, it has implemented immediate precautionary measures for its long-haul services.

In a statement released on Sunday, 1 March, the flag carrier announced that all flights to and from Europe are being rerouted to bypass contested airspace. As a result of these strategic diversions, passengers have been advised that flight durations may be slightly extended.



"THAI is operating on flight paths that strictly avoid the airspace of areas affected by the current situation," the statement confirmed.

The carrier emphasised that it is monitoring the geopolitical landscape in real-time to ensure the "safety and continuity" of its operations.

The decision to reroute follows a series of joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on 28 February, which have caused significant disruptions to maritime and aviation corridors across the Persian Gulf.



