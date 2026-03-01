DDPM warns 62 provinces and Bangkok of summer storms, strong winds March 3–6

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued an urgent warning for 62 provinces across the North, Northeast and Central region, as well as Bangkok, to brace for summer storms, including thunderstorms and strong winds, during March 3–6, 2026.

The alert was announced on March 1, 2026 by Thiraphat Khatmat, Director-General of the DDPM.

Why storms are expected

Thiraphat said the Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command has been monitoring weather conditions and risk factors following the Thai Meteorological Department’s summer storm advisory for upper Thailand (effective March 3–6, 2026).