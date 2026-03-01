DDPM warns 62 provinces and Bangkok of summer storms, strong winds March 3–6

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued an urgent warning for 62 provinces across the North, Northeast and Central region, as well as Bangkok, to brace for summer storms, including thunderstorms and strong winds, during March 3–6, 2026.
The alert was announced on March 1, 2026 by Thiraphat Khatmat, Director-General of the DDPM.
Thiraphat said the Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command has been monitoring weather conditions and risk factors following the Thai Meteorological Department’s summer storm advisory for upper Thailand (effective March 3–6, 2026).
The Meteorological Department said a high-pressure system or cool air mass from China is expected to spread over the Northeast and the South China Sea, while upper Thailand remains hot. A westerly trough is also forecast to move through the North and upper Northeast, increasing the chance of summer storms in some areas.
Authorities said the following areas are under storm watch during March 3–6:
Thiraphat said the DDPM has coordinated with provincial authorities and regional disaster prevention and mitigation centres in risk areas to remain on alert and prepare response measures.
Officials have been instructed to:
Residents—especially those in risk areas—were urged to follow official forecasts and warnings closely and to take precautions, including:
Farmers were advised to install supports for trees or use shelters to reduce potential damage to crops.
The DDPM said people can follow official alerts via the “THAI DISASTER ALERT” application. Those affected by disasters can request assistance via the Line account “ปภ.รับแจ้งเหตุ1784” by adding Line ID @1784DDPM, or by calling the 1784 safety hotline, available 24 hours a day.