DDPM warns 62 provinces and Bangkok of summer storms, strong winds March 3–6

SUNDAY, MARCH 01, 2026

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued an urgent warning for 62 provinces across the North, Northeast and Central region, as well as Bangkok, to brace for summer storms, including thunderstorms and strong winds, during March 3–6, 2026.

The alert was announced on March 1, 2026 by Thiraphat Khatmat, Director-General of the DDPM.

Why storms are expected

Thiraphat said the Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command has been monitoring weather conditions and risk factors following the Thai Meteorological Department’s summer storm advisory for upper Thailand (effective March 3–6, 2026).

The Meteorological Department said a high-pressure system or cool air mass from China is expected to spread over the Northeast and the South China Sea, while upper Thailand remains hot. A westerly trough is also forecast to move through the North and upper Northeast, increasing the chance of summer storms in some areas.

Areas under watch

Authorities said the following areas are under storm watch during March 3–6:

  • North: all provinces
  • Northeast: all provinces
  • Central region: all provinces
  • Bangkok and surrounding provinces

Provinces told to step up readiness

Thiraphat said the DDPM has coordinated with provincial authorities and regional disaster prevention and mitigation centres in risk areas to remain on alert and prepare response measures.

Officials have been instructed to:

  • Closely monitor weather updates and risk trends
  • Work with local administrations to warn residents in advance
  • Pre-position disaster response teams in risk areas
  • Prepare machinery and equipment to provide immediate assistance if incidents occur

Public safety advice

Residents—especially those in risk areas—were urged to follow official forecasts and warnings closely and to take precautions, including:

  • Ensuring homes and structures are secure
  • Avoiding open areas under large trees, billboards or unstable structures
  • Staying alert to lightning risks

Farmers were advised to install supports for trees or use shelters to reduce potential damage to crops.

How to get alerts and request help

The DDPM said people can follow official alerts via the “THAI DISASTER ALERT” application. Those affected by disasters can request assistance via the Line account “ปภ.รับแจ้งเหตุ1784” by adding Line ID @1784DDPM, or by calling the 1784 safety hotline, available 24 hours a day.

