Nissan to Launch Robotaxi Service with Uber

The Japanese automaker plans to begin test operations of the robotaxi service in the second half of this year, to eventually expand it both across Japan and overseas.
Nissan is developing autonomous driving technology using artificial intelligence in collaboration with British start-up Wayve Technologies Ltd.
Under the project, the companies will install the technology in Nissan's Leaf electric vehicles and dispatch rides through Uber's platform.
The vehicles will initially operate with a trained driver, but the service is expected to become fully autonomous in the future.
"Nissan's vision is to bring mobility intelligence to everyday life, and we believe this initiative reflects how we translate that ambition into real-world applications," Nissan President and CEO Ivan Espinosa said at a press conference in Tokyo.
Nissan has been implementing restructuring measures, including plant closures and cost-cutting, amid slumping sales both domestically and abroad, as it seeks to strengthen its management by taking a leading role in the increasingly competitive autonomous driving sector.
Espinosa added that his company will continue investing in autonomous driving technologies as they are expected to become more widespread.
