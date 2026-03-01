Royal Elegance: The Sacred Thai Quartz Gracing HM the Queen’s Wardrobe in Milan

Queen Suthida spotlights the "Stone of Invincibility" from Lampang, blending Lanna spiritual heritage with contemporary winter couture in Italy.

When Her Majesty Queen Suthida took her seat at the Milano Santa Giulia Ice Hockey Arena this week, she wasn’t just representing Thailand as an ambassador for the sport; she was carrying a piece of the kingdom's ancient geological soul.

Pinned to her "Cloud Dancer" off-white wool jacket were two striking "Pong Kham" (Lodolite Quartz) brooches.

To the casual observer, they appeared as contemporary crystal ornaments, but to the people of Lampang, these stones are "Kaew Kab Thong"—sacred gems believed to bestow prestige, protection, and extraordinary loving-kindness upon the wearer.

The choice of jewellery offers a fascinating glimpse into the Lanna culture of Northern Thailand. The term "Kham" in the local dialect refers to a state of being "impenetrable" or "invincible."

For over 2,000 years, these stones have been used to adorn the spires of holy pagodas and have been buried at the four corners of homes to safeguard families.

On the Queen’s ensemble, the twin brooches were complemented by buttons crafted from "Kaew Mok Mung Mueang" (Mist Over the City Quartz), a variety said to bring peace and serenity to its owner.

